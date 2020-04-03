LIVE

logo hd live | Resident Evil 3
The undead are at it again in Train to Busan 2

A trailer for Train to Busan 2 was released just recently and it depicts life mid-apocalypse.

Train to Busan is a phenomenal South Korean zombie film from 2016 - so good in fact, that James Wan (Saw, Aquaman) wants to create an American version of it.

But before we get that version, we are getting a real sequel to the original Train to Busan, and it is simply called Train to Busan 2, or Peninsula. The movie is set to premiere sometime this Fall, but let's see if the coronavirus allows that.

Sang-ho Yeon is again directing, and the main actors are Dong-won Gang and Jung-Hyun Lee. You can watch the trailer below.

