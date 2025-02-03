The uncomfortable truth behind the Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis NBA trade

HQ

Most, if not all NBA commentators are describing it as the biggest trade of the century. Perhaps the most shocking in history, with fans debating for the last 24 hours about the move: Luka Dončić to Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis to Dallas Mavericks, as part of a three-team deal that includes Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to Lakers, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick for Mavs, and Jalen Hood-Schifino and two 2025 second-round picks for Utah Jazz.

Does it make sense? Is it a mistake? Lakers (2019-20 champion) has earned a young star to replace 40-year old LeBron James, while Mavs (2023-24 finalist) strengthens its defence with a more rounded-up player, certainly better in that department than Doncic... but older and with recurring injuries. Everyone has an opinion but probably nobody can know for real until the dust settles and we start seeing the results.

It will take time to get used to, and for fans and reporters to make sense of it all -and recover emotionally-. "I really thought I was dreaming or even died", said commentator Kevin O'Connor. But the trade is so unexpected, and to a certain point, so random, that many are fearing that it, not matter how you look at it, this just simply doesn't make sense. And while Lakers fans will get a kick seeing Luka wearing the Lakers shirt and playing with LeBron (probably much more than Mavs will get from seing Davis), it leads to an uncomfortable turth: in the ends it's just business.

If it looks that it doesn't make sense, maybe it really doesn't make sense...

Dončić, 25-year-old Slovenian player, with the Mavs since 2018 after starting his career at Real Madrid, has become one of the best NBA players of his generation, no lower than sixth in the MVP voting for the past five seasons, as well as five times All-Star pick (he will miss out this year due to long injury). The only thing missing was a NBA championship, after being finalist last year.

Statistically, he has better chances of winning it with Los Angeles Lakers, which could be why he chose to leave, as some fans are saying... except that Doncic (nor any other player or coach) were reportedly NOT consulted about the move, and was taken by surprise, that it took him hours to break his silence.

Donic was reportedly traded because of his salary demands

In fact, as reported by Marc Stein, Doncic was in the process of a contract-extension with the Dallas team for $345 million in five years, which would have been a record quantity, corresponding to the collective agreement. It seems that Nico Harrison, head of Dallas Mavericks, decided it wasn't worth it and traded it with the LA team, instead of negotiating with the player, four days before the trade market ends: a financial move instead of a sporting move.

That means that, in the end, no matter how good they are, players are just merchandise.

"Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program but the organizations don't get held to that same standard from the outside", Kevin Durant lamented about the trade. It shows that people running the teams will prioritize business opportunities above logical sporting decisions... even if it means leaving the fans heartbroken.