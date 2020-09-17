The Uncharted movie is being filmed in Berlin

You're watching Advertisements

Naughty Dog's Uncharted series has been coming to the big screen for a long time, but the production has faced all kinds of problems over the years. Now things are moving forward, and just earlier this week Gamereactor reported, that according to Tom "Spider-Man" Holland (Nathan Drake), filming is "going so well."

And now we have a bit of proof of this. According to Twitter, filming is now happening in Berlin, and two photos have been shared.

In the photos, we can see both Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg (Victor Sullivan) wearing nice suits. Coronavirus regulations are also being followed because the cameraman is wearing a face mask.

The Uncharted movie is expected to premiere in the US on July 16, 2021, but at this point I think we all are mentally prepared for delays, considering how the world is nowadays.

Photo: Twitter