The Uncertain: Light at the End gets a time-limited demo

Some games are worth the wait, and those fans who have been holding tight for four years since the launch of The Uncertain: Last Quiet Day back in 2016 will certainly be hoping that's the case when follow-up The Uncertain: Light at the End lands later this year.

However, if you've been waiting patiently on Light at the End, there is some light at the end of the tunnel (pardon the inexcusably bad pun) and that comes in the form of a time-limited demo that's currently available to download over on Steam as part of Valve's Summer Game Festival. New Game Order (formerly known as ComonGames) shared the demo yesterday and it's available until June 22.

In The Uncertain, you take on the role of Emily and explore futuristic environments and (hopefully) solve puzzles surrounding the disappearance of humanity. It's all very intriguing, and you can see it in action in the trailer below.

Finally, it's worth pointing out that The Uncertain: Light at the End isn't just heading to PC, it's also set to land on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One later this year.