The UN has documented sexual violence in the Ukraine war and in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories

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Israel and Russia have been added to the UN blacklist for sexual violence in conflict, according to a report seen by AFP, and reported by DW and YLE. The report will now be sent to members of the UN Security Council.

According to the report, the UN has documented sexual violence in the war in Ukraine and in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories. Prisoners have reported sexual violence committed by Israeli and Russian forces.

According to the report, sexual violence against Palestinian detainees was documented in Israel and the Palestinian territories last year. According to the UN, the perpetrators are representatives of the Israeli armed forces, security forces and the prison system. The findings are not comprehensive, as UN representatives have been denied access to Israeli detention centres.

For Russia, the report highlights sexual violence in the Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia and in Russia's side as well. According to the UN, the violence is carried out by the armed forces and the prison system. The violence has particularly targeted prisoners of war.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, more than 300 cases of sexual violence have been documented during the war. The vast majority of the cases have targeted men.