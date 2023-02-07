The Umbrella Academy's final series is in production

HQ

The final series of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy has started filming, according to an announcement made on the series' Twitter account.

This will be the show's fourth instalment, and fans will likely be relieved it is getting a proper send off when considering Netflix's track record. It will however, only be six episodes instead of the usual ten, as was confirmed by series' creator Steve Blackman a few months ago.

It is currently unknown when the series will be released, and so fans will have to wait to see if the ending is satisfying, or - in true Umbrella Academy fashion - leaves them more confused than before.