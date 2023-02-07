Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Umbrella Academy - Season 2

The Umbrella Academy's final series is in production

The news comes via an announcement on the series' official Twitter account.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The final series of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy has started filming, according to an announcement made on the series' Twitter account.

This will be the show's fourth instalment, and fans will likely be relieved it is getting a proper send off when considering Netflix's track record. It will however, only be six episodes instead of the usual ten, as was confirmed by series' creator Steve Blackman a few months ago.

It is currently unknown when the series will be released, and so fans will have to wait to see if the ending is satisfying, or - in true Umbrella Academy fashion - leaves them more confused than before.

The Umbrella Academy - Season 2

Related texts



Loading next content