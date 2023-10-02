Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Umbrella Academy - Season 2

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 releases in 2024

Technically, all the super-powered babies just turned 34.

The Umbrella Academy will return for its fourth and final season next year, where we'll see the end of the story of this dysfunctional family as they try and save the world, the future, and more.

As confirmed by the show's official Twitter/X account, we know that 2024 marks the release window for Season 4. We're not sure when exactly it'll land, but it could be that we'll have to wait until next October, as October 1st marks the date that the kids of the Umbrella Academy were born.

Then again, it seems that the showrunners have used this date to announce the final season, so here's hoping for an earlier release date. What are you expecting to see in the end of The Umbrella Academy?

