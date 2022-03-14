The Umbrella Academy Season 3 will premiere in June

HQ

Netflix has officially set a date on when The Umbrella Academy will return with its latest season. Revealed in an announcement made during SXSW, the third season of the show will officially debut on the streaming service on June 22, 2022, and to prepare us for that date, a couple of images from the series have also been shared.

Netflix has not yet revealed when we'll get to see a trailer for the show, but generally speaking, Netflix tends to release trailers a couple of months before a film/series releases, so April could be when we'll see our first look at the upcoming series. You can however, catch a short teaser clip shared by Netflix here, which depicts The Umbrella Academy getting ready to tussle with The Sparrow Academy, who were introduced in the last few moments of Season 2.