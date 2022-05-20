The Umbrella Academy Season 3 trailer features a hefty dose of sibling rivalry

HQ

We're around a month out from when the third season of The Umbrella Academy will land on Netflix, and to this end, the streaming service has now released the official trailer for the season, giving us an idea what the dysfunctional family of super siblings will be getting up to.

Featuring a ton of sibling rivalry and a messed up timeline that seems to be swallowing up things thanks to The Umbrella Academy's antics in season two, it seems like the crew are set to have their hands full when the third season begins streaming on June 22 on Netflix.

Take a look at the trailer for the upcoming season below, which also sees the iconic ape Pogo back and this time as a tattoo artist in what seems to be a biker gang.