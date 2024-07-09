The Umbrella Academy must save the world from themselves this summer

HQ

One of Netflix's most popular original shows is set to come to a close this August. With three seasons of action under its belt already, The Umbrella Academy will be debuting its fourth and final season on the streamer next month, and with that in mind, the trailer for that last batch of episodes has now arrived.

In it, we get to see the now-powerless Hargreeves family reuniting and facing off with a secret society, all around six years after the reset that occurred at the tail end of Season 3. This however isn't the biggest challenge the gang will face, as they will also learn the harrowing fact that they themselves could be the greatest threat and danger to the universe.

The synopsis states: "Six years after the reset, the powerless Hargreeves clan faces a secret society and learns that the greatest threat to the universe... may be themselves."

The Umbrella Academy - Season 4 will debut on Netflix on August 8, 2024, and you can see the trailer for the coming batch of episodes below.