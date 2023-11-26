The Umbrella Academy is getting a new prequel book next year

HQ

2024 is shaping up to be a huge year for The Umbrella Academy. Not only is its fourth and final season set to air on Netflix, but a new prequel book has just been revealed from best-selling author, Alyssa Sheinmel.

The book's official synopsis reads: "The Umbrella Academy has always been extraordinary—ready to leap to superpowered action at a moment's notice. But now that Five has disappeared and their fame has crested, sometimes the only thing Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Ben, and Viktor want is to be normal. . . which is much easier said than done, when you're raised by someone like Hargreeves.

For their exacting and tyrannical father figure, nothing is ever enough; which is why, during a dinnertime debriefing on their latest mission, Ben snaps, prompting Klaus to suggest that they all need a change of scenery—just one night of partying like a bunch of average teens. In fact, Klaus knows just the place; there's a frat house in a neighboring college town that throws weekend blowouts. What could go wrong?

They soon realize sneaking out of Hargreeves's house—er, fortress—is the least of their concerns. When the six teens pledge not to use their powers under any circumstances, they fail to factor in the sheer force of teen drama. Faced with weird earthquakes, weirder partygoers, and a possible new foe, the Umbrella Academy must choose between the night they always dreamed of and an unexpected mission that may save the world and—finally—secure Hargreeves's approval."

Sheinmel is known for penning several novels for young adults, including Outer Banks: Lights Out, The Castle School (for Troubled Girls), What Kind of Girl, A Danger to Herself and Others, and Faceless.

The book is set to release on 28th June and pre-orders are now live.