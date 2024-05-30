The Umbrella Academy face the final timeline this August

HQ

It's almost time to see how The Umbrella Academy will end. The final season of the show is slated to make its arrival this August on Netflix, and with that being the case, we've now been given a short teaser of what these last batch of episodes will include.

The gang will be facing the final timeline and looking to hold back the great cataclysm one last time. Despite splitting up and going their separate ways at the end of the last season, the gang seem to be back and teaming up again for a final mission where they have to overcome all manner of challenges including a gun-toting Santa Claus.

While we can look forward to a longer and more detailed trailer in the lead up to the premiere on August 8, the teaser trailer and poster can be found below.