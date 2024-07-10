LIVE
      The UK's poshest private school is banning smartphones and replacing them with Nokia bricks

      Eton College is stopping new students from bringing smartphones onto its grounds.

      If you've ever seen a film or a TV show depicting a 'traditional' British private school, you'll be aware of how Eton College pretty much looks and operates. Regarded as one of the UK's poshest and most elitist boarding schools, the storied institution is reportedly set to ban smartphones, stopping new students from bringing their smart devices onto the school's grounds.

      This comes from CBS News, who reports that following a government issued guideline backing the decision to ban smartphones during the school day to improve behaviour, Eton College is going a step further to ensure that the school keeps away from a smart revolution.

      In fact, students will have to take home their smart devices and transfer their SIM cards into offline Nokia phones instead that are provided by the school. Essentially, Eton is attempting to ensure it remains in the late 90s-early 2000s.

      Do you think this will help improve behaviour and limit disruption at the school?

