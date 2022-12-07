The UK's best-selling console of 2022 race is incredibly tight right now

HQ

It looks like we'll have to wait right until December concludes to find out what the best-selling game console in the UK was for 2022. This comes as Gamesindustry.biz's Christopher Dring has reported in a tweet that only 20,000 total units separate the three main platforms, with those being PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch.

"Which console comes out top in the UK in 2022 is going to come down to December. Currently PS5 leads but just 20,000 units separates the 3 main platforms. I couldn't call it".

There's no direct mention as to what the current standings are, other than PS5 being the current leader, but as the holiday season continues to loom, expect this race to just get closer and closer as we close out another calendar year.

