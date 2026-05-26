The UK just experienced its hottest May day on record

HQ

Folks in the UK have just faced a rather intense Bank Holiday Monday, as the country experienced a major heatwave, with May 25th bringing searing temperatures that were actually high enough to set new records for both May and spring overall.

According to the Met Office, Kew Gardens in East London posted a temperature of 34.8°C during May 25th, which makes for the hottest May day ever on record, and also the hottest recorded spring temperature in the country too.

For reference, the record was also well-beaten as the former peak was set back in both 1922 and 1944, when temperatures of 32.8°C were measured, meaning this new record is 2°C hotter.

To add to this, several other locations also posted intense temperatures, including Heathrow (34.4°C), Middlesex (34.0°C), Reading (33.2°C), Norfolk (32.9°C), Warwickshire (33.2°C), and more.

Wales even set its own May temperature record of 32.2°C at the Hawarden Airport in Clywyd, beating out the previous record of 30.6°C at Newport from 1944.

This is regarded as a provisional temperature record-break as today, May 26th, is also expected to be a searing day across the UK, suggesting that records could once again be smashed, but also as the data needs to be verified before it is etched into the history books.