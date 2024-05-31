The UK is running out of ghosts

HQ

One of the UK's leading paranormal experts has put out a warning against what seems to be a declining industry. Dr Paul Lee has stated that the UK is facing a serious decline and lack of ghosts, as apparently the country is dealing with an abundance of ageing spirits that have passed to the other side, with limited younger spirits taking their place.

As per the Daily Star, Dr Lee adds, "Since January 2020 I've been contacting all the reportedly haunted locations on my app, and asking if the residents, owners or staff have experienced any unexplained activity.

"So far I've had almost 800 replies and even some supposedly highly haunted places like Conisbrough Castle in South Yorkshire, the Ettington Park Hotel in Stratford said to be one of the most haunted hotels in the UK and Fortnum and Mason in Piccadilly, say they haven't experienced anything in the last few years.

"But it does seem as though many famous ghosts are either dormant or have faded away or moved on."

How does a supernatural and immortal entity effectively run out of time you may wonder? Dr Lee has explained what is happening too, saying, "It could be that a spirit had a natural source of energy to begin with which has dwindled away over time, leaving them without the reserves to manifest anymore."

Have you faced any paranormal experiences as of late that could diminish Dr Lee's claims of a spectral exodus?

