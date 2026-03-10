The UK is overcome in Resident Evil fever: Capcom's horror series dominates physical sales charts

HQ

To say that fans around the world have been embracing Resident Evil with both arms wide open is perhaps an understatement, as the series is back on top following the launch of Resident Evil Requiem, which has been an immense success both critically and commercially.

One region in particular that is going mad for all things Resident Evil is the UK, at least if the latest physical sales data is any kind of clue of wider consumer trends that is. As noticed by PushSquare, the data ending with the week of March 7 shows that of the top ten physically sold games in the country, five titles came from the Resident Evil series, with Requiem topping the list and beating out the newly launched Pokémon Pokopia.

The full list is as you would expect beyond the Resident Evil presence, with Nintendo dominating the physical market as usual. Catch the list below.



Resident Evil Requiem

Pokémon Pokopia

Mario Kart World

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition

Monster Hunter Wilds

Resident Evil 3

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil Generation Pack



It's certainly a good time to be part of the Nintendo and Capcom families... For more on Resident Evil Requiem, the game was recently patched and seemingly addressed a rather comical visual bug.