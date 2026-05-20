The UK is easing sanctions on Russian oil amid the ongoing fuel crisis

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When the conflict in Ukraine began, Russia was hit by all kinds of sanctions for its aggressive actions, including in relation to its oil and fuel, where some regions even decided to ban Russian crude oil from entering or being used within its borders. The UK was one example of a country that took a firm stance, particularly in October 2025 when it banned Russian crude oil even if it was refined in a third-party country, but clearly the ongoing situation in the Middle East and the strains this is putting on the global fuel flow has seen the country have to make a decision and ultimately lax its sanctions on Russia.

As per Sky News, it's said that as of Wednesday, May 20, the sanctions in place are being eased to allow Russian crude oil to once again enter the UK. The main caveat is that the oil must be refined in countries elsewhere still, leaving just the end product to reach British shores.

The sanctions are being lifted "indefinitely", although the business secretary of the UK does intend to routinely review the decision. It does seem to suggest that while the UK wants to support Ukraine and continue to place tight financial restrictions on Russia, the fuel crisis and how this could affect air travel in the UK this summer has led to the country taking a different path, one that is a reverse of fate of its pressure on Russia.