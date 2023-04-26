The UK has decided to block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard

HQ

The three biggest hurdles for Microsoft's attempt to purchase Activision Blizzard was always the competition authorities of the US, EU, and UK. The latter was supposed to deliver their decision this week, and it looked like Microsoft's efforts had finally convinced them.

Now a verdict has been made, and they will block it.

The CMA states: "The CMA has prevented Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision over concerns the deal would alter the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to reduced innovation and less choice for UK gamers over the years to come."

The CMA has come to the conclusion that the deal would harm cloud competition (it's not Call of Duty that is the issue here). As pointed out by Windows Central, this might ironically enough lead to several cloud platforms (including Nvidia's GeForce Now) not getting Call of Duty, as this was a promise from Microsoft, something that no longer applies if they aren't the owner of Activision Blizzard.

Microsoft themselves say they: "remain fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal", but this makes it highly unlikely that the deal will be finalised this summer as previously planned and sometime in 2024 is more likely - if it is even overturned.