The UK games industry is on course for growth in 2020

Towards the end of 2019, TIGA carried out a survey with 57 representatives from the UK games industry, ranging from small to large companies developing games across mobile, VR, PC and console. The Business Opinion Survey is used to asses what sort of plans these companies have for the upcoming calendar year, and below are a few of its key findings:

When asked about Employment, 75% of respondents intended to grow their companies over the course of 2020, 21% were happy with their current teams, and around 4% expected their organisation decrease.

In terms of the current economic environment, 65% felt it was favourable towards the UK games industry, 25% felt it was neither favourable nor unfavourable, and the remaining 10% felt that it was not in favour of the games industry.

In terms of how optimistic companies are about their prospects compared to 12 months ago, 37% felt more optimistic for the upcoming year, 40% claimed to be as optimistic as the previous year, whereas 21% of respondents felt less optimistic. The remaining 2% were unsure.

This is just a small segment of the full report and if you would like to view the entire survey including a comment from TIGA CEO, Dr Richard Wilson OBE, you can find all the information here.