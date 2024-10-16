The UK could be adopting a universal charging cable regulation

HQ

The EU recently pushed forward a law that means tech companies that operate in countries that are part of the EU must develop and deliver a common charger for electrical devices. This law comes into effect in December, and is likely a leading reason for why Apple finally ditched Lightning chargers for its gadgets and instead trended toward offering USB-C ports on its latest systems instead.

One of the reasons for this law is in an effort to reduce electrical waste that comes from having a variety of chargers and cabling that does the same thing but in a different way. Clearly, the UK government now sees sense in regulating this too, as the BBC reports that the government is considering whether to impose such a regulation in the country too.

While no decision has been made just yet, a call for evidence on whether such regulations will be beneficial has been put out, and if it posts positive responses, we could be seeing universal charging cable regulations in effect in the UK in the coming years.

This is an ad: