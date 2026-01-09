The UK could ban X over the Grok generative image fiasco

HQ

It's not a secret that many are unhappy with how Grok has been implemented on X, as it has been discovered that the AI can be asked to complete all kinds of actions, often without someone's consent. The latest trend has seen regular images made sexual by putting clothed individuals in underwear without their consent, and it has even become so bad in some situations where sexualised images of children can be found in the AI's media.

The list of folk unhappy with Grok right now is quite long, including the UK's communications regulator Ofcom, who recently launched plans to investigate X and Grok to determine if it infringes and breaks laws in the country.

Now, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has spoken on this matter too and signaled his support of Ofcom and how if it came to it out of necessity, X could be banned in the UK. As per Greatest Hits Radio (thanks, The Independent), Starmer stated the following:

"It's unlawful. We're not going to tolerate it. I've asked for all options to be on the table. It's disgusting. X need to get their act together and get this material down.

"We will take action on this because it's simply not tolerable."

As for whether these actions could include a country-wide ban, Starmer noted that he has given Ofcom the "full support" of the government to "take action".

As it stands, image generation on Grok is limited to accounts that pay for a subscription to X, meaning there is fewer crudely generated media on the platform. However, you don't need to spend much time on the platform to find the AI being used in questionable ways...

What's your stance on X's AI Grok?