The UK CMA has blocked Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal - What happens now?

HQ

Earlier today, it looked as if Microsoft's titanic deal to acquire Activision Blizzard and all of the properties associated with it was about to go through. After the UK CMA and European regulatory bodies appeared to be relaxing their concerns about the deal, it seemed as if this would give the green team the extra firepower they needed to finally bring an end to the FTC's blocking of the deal. Then, about two hours later, everything blew up in our faces, as the UK CMA decided it was going to flip the table and block the deal.

We covered the blocking of the acquisition in a recent news post, but the gist of it is the CMA holds firm in its belief that Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard will disrupt the competition in the field of cloud gaming and give Xbox an advantage over other platforms. This is even after Microsoft promised to bring games like Call of Duty to other platforms for up to a decade. The CMA also doesn't believe these problems can simply be solved by Microsoft selling off the Call of Duty IP but keeping the rest of Activision Blizzard.

This is quite the unexpected move, to put it plainly. A lot of Microsoft's plans were riding on the UK CMA siding in favour of the deal. It would have proven that the body's previous concerns were unfounded, which then in turn could've been used against the FTC's lawsuit blocking the deal. However, we are where we are now. The UK CMA has blocked the acquisition, and so Microsoft will not be hitting that deadline of Summer 2023 to get the deal wrapped up in a neat little bundle. So then, the question becomes of what happens next?

This is an ad:

Well, for Microsoft, it's back to the drawing board. Already the Xbox platform owner has said it intends to appeal the decision, but this will involve another court battle, which could take us well into 2024 before the deal is finalised if it can be. This will mean a lot more of what we've already seen over the last year or so. Regulatory bodies will raise their concerns over cloud gaming, exclusivity, and more, and Microsoft will try and shut them down at every turn. Considering the focus on cloud gaming within the CMA's blockage, though, we're likely to see that issue take centre stage at least for a while. Don't expect Microsoft to be anywhere near giving up on the Activision Blizzard acquisition as well. It is very clear it intends to fight to the bitter end to get its hands on the Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo publisher.

Smelling blood in the water, we can imagine as well that Sony will double its efforts into proving why the deal shouldn't go through. While it may have seemed as though Sony's cries of Microsoft gaining dominance in the gaming market may have fallen on deaf ears as of late, it's clear that the PlayStation owner's efforts have at least in part supported the case against the deal. If Microsoft is the angel on a regulatory body's shoulder, telling it that the deal can only be good for gamers, then Sony is the devil on the other shoulder, spreading the narrative that Xbox will dominate the gaming world for good should it get a hold over Activision Blizzard.

For Sony, Microsoft, and the regulatory bodies involved, the legal battle continues, though it is being fought with a more precise focus on cloud gaming this time around. For us regular consumers, what does this all mean? Well, on the base level, not much. Any projects that Microsoft had planned for after the acquisition went through will likely be put on hold but we're used to all sorts of delays in gaming right now, so it doesn't really make much tangible difference. If anything, things may look a little bleaker now we know the deal isn't going through, at least for a good while. This is especially the case if you're a Nintendo fan, for example, who was looking forward to getting Call of Duty games on your console for the years to come. If you're a gamer who was a fan of the deal, this news is likely going to be a little disappointing, but at least for now, it's probably best to keep a cool head. This decision is unexpected, and puts a whopping great spanner in the works, but it's not the end of the deal by any means, and we can expect just a longer legal battle to unfold now.

This is an ad: