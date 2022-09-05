The two secrets 'hidden' in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's name

HQ

During our visit to Gamescom we had the opportunity to interview Team Ninja to learn more details about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and we were able to discover some secrets about the upcoming action RPG set in the Three Kingdoms of the China period.

We already knew details about the main differences with the studio's previous works in the Nioh series and its combat system, but we wanted to go a little further and understand the true essence of the game and the role of its protagonist. On that note, the title's producers Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa told us about the hidden meaning behind the title when we asked them about the role of the dragons.

"The title itself also mentions a dragon in this world, so this is one of the main concepts we're looking for. It focuses a lot on dragons, so you're right about that. The dragon is like that kind of secret entity, a somehow divine beast or creature. And that's what the game will be focused on."

In fact, the title Wo Long is the combination of Wo (the self, or the ascent) and Long (dragon), so we can decipher the title as "I, the dragon" or "The Ascent of the Dragon," in which our protagonist embodies that ascent to divinity based on Chinese mythology.

"You have your character in the game, which is the main character you'll play as, and somehow he goes from being a simple soldier or military man to 'rising' through the ranks. You'll get stronger, you'll get more skills and weapons and stuff. It will also be very important in the story, because it's also part of this period before a lot of famous characters in China came out, so you'll be part of that change."

Our character may start unknown to the public, but we are sure that by the end of the journey he will be a legend.