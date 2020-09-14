The Twitch community landed a plane in MS Flight Simulator

You're watching Advertisements

The hivemind has been at it once again, this time with Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator successfully completing an entire flight in the newly-released simulator.

Twitch Plays is an established format whereby players make group decisions that are then enacted out in-game, and in the past, we've seen them playing Pokémon and battling beasties in Dark Souls. Now we can add flying and landing a plane to the list of their collective achievements.

Twitch Plays Microsoft Flight Simulator was actually set-up by Rami Ismail, who was one half of now-defunct game developer Vlambeer (Nuclear Throne and Luftrausers - both excellent little games). Together, using shared controls, the group took control of Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner from take-off in Košice, Slovakia, flew around a bit (including performing a barrel roll because why the devil not?!) before landing back at the same airport.

Impressive stuff, well done all you Twitch-pilots out there!

Microsoft Flight Simulator launched on PC last month to universal acclaim (and it's also heading to Xbox), and you can read our review right here if you want to know more about why this newest iteration of the long-running series is a must-play for sim enthusiasts.