Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Twitch app will soon no longer be available on the Nintendo Switch

The app is being delisted and eventually removed from the platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Twitch has announced that it will be soon stopping support and will be delisting its app on the Nintendo Switch. As per an update on the Twitch help page, we're told that as of Monday, November 6, 2023, the app will no longer be able to be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop, and that existing users will lose access to the app as of January 31, 2024.

There is no specific mention as to why the app is being delisted on the platform, but Twitch has suggested that fans head to the browser or use the app on a different platform if they intend to keep watching Twitch streams and content.

Do you often watch Twitch streams on your Nintendo Switch?

The Twitch app will soon no longer be available on the Nintendo Switch


Loading next content