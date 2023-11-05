The Twitch app will soon no longer be available on the Nintendo Switch

HQ

Twitch has announced that it will be soon stopping support and will be delisting its app on the Nintendo Switch. As per an update on the Twitch help page, we're told that as of Monday, November 6, 2023, the app will no longer be able to be downloaded from the Nintendo eShop, and that existing users will lose access to the app as of January 31, 2024.

There is no specific mention as to why the app is being delisted on the platform, but Twitch has suggested that fans head to the browser or use the app on a different platform if they intend to keep watching Twitch streams and content.

Do you often watch Twitch streams on your Nintendo Switch?