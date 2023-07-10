The Twisted Metal show looks better in new trailer

HQ

Twisted Metal started trending after we were shown a scene from the upcoming Peacock show at Summer Game Fest, but probably not for the reasons PlayStation Productions wanted. Many thought it looked ridiculously bad and was too long. I agree to some extent, which is why I'm pleasantly surprised now.

Peacock has given us Twisted Metal's first real trailer, and it's definitely more suited for my taste with some Deadpool-inspired (not surprising when Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the writers) foul-mouthed quips and absurd situations. We're obviously not talking about something compared to HBO's The Last of Us here, but Twisted Metal just made me interested in at least watching the first episodes of the ten that arrive on the 27th of July.

What do you think?