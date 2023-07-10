Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Peacock's Twisted Metal

The Twisted Metal show looks better in new trailer

We're definitely getting some Deadpool-vibes here.

Twisted Metal started trending after we were shown a scene from the upcoming Peacock show at Summer Game Fest, but probably not for the reasons PlayStation Productions wanted. Many thought it looked ridiculously bad and was too long. I agree to some extent, which is why I'm pleasantly surprised now.

Peacock has given us Twisted Metal's first real trailer, and it's definitely more suited for my taste with some Deadpool-inspired (not surprising when Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are the writers) foul-mouthed quips and absurd situations. We're obviously not talking about something compared to HBO's The Last of Us here, but Twisted Metal just made me interested in at least watching the first episodes of the ten that arrive on the 27th of July.

