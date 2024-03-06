The Twilight reboot will be an animated series

Last year, we reported that Twilight was set to get a return in the form of a new TV show. Now, it has been revealed by Deadline that this reboot of the show is set to be an animated series.

It's not clear exactly why Lionsgate wanted to go with animation for this reboot. Perhaps they just couldn't find another perfect cast like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. It seems that this was always the plan with the Twilight reboot, too.

Also, Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns spoke a little bit about the upcoming John Wick TV spinoff. "I think we'll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves, I think it'll be a television series," he said. Speaking on Twilight, he said the following: "We're going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there'll be a lot of interest in that."

Are you interested in a Twilight animated series?