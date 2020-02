The Turing Test landed all the way back 2016, but Bulkhead Interactive's sci-fi puzzle game is being given a new lease of life with the release of the game on Nintendo Switch today.

The mark the occasion, a new trailer has been put together to give prospective players a little insight into what the game has to offer, although you should also find our review helpful if you're thinking about taking the plunge and investing in this immersive puzzle-adventure.