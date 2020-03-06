Cookies

The Turing Test and Relicta headed for Google Stadia

Two puzzle games are headed for Google's cloud-based platform Stadia in the near future.

Following criticism regarding a weak games library, Google has just announced two titles headed for Stadia, the cloud gaming platform from the technology giant. The games being added shortly are The Turing Test and Relicta, and both are first-person puzzle games with a space theme.

Both of them will be available "soon" for all players to purchase on the Stadia store. As for The Turing Test, if you want to know more, we have a review of it from when it was released back in 2016 that you can read here.

Will you play them when they are released on Stadia?

