The truth will be unmasked in Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day this June

There are some heavy-hitting films planned for this summer, with one such example being the latest project from famed director Steven Spielberg. After years of flaunting and playing with the premise of extra-terrestrials, now the E.T. director is ready for what feels like a magnum opus in the genre, as Disclosure Day will explore what happens when alien existence is revealed to the entirety of humanity.

Coming to cinemas from June 12, the premise of Disclosure Day is simply to see how the world reacts to a brave few putting their lives on the line to share alien existence with seven billion humans around the world. The premise outlines this further with the brief teaser: "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you? This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people. We are coming close to ... Disclosure Day."

Written and directed by Spielberg, Disclosure Day is bolstered by a very stacked cast, with Emily Blunt in the lead alongside Josh O'Connor and supported by Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson, and more.

With the premiere planned for four months time, you can see the latest trailer for Disclosure Day below.