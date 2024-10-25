The truth lies in new Helldivers II warbond

HQ

Now that Arrowhead Game Studios is done with its 60-day plan to restore the original feeling of Helldivers II, it is time for another lot of extra weapons and cosmetics in a swanky new Premium Warbond.

The Truth Enforcers Warbond sees the Ministry of Truth arrive on the battlefield. You'll get access to the new PLAS-15 Loyalist plasma pistol, SG-20 Halt shotgun, the SMG-32 Reprimand SMG, alongside the light UF-16 Inspector and medium UF-50 Bloodhound armours.

To truly immerse yourself as a member of a sci-fi inquisition, you can also equip your Hellpod, Exosuit, and Pelican with Ministry of Truth patterns. Check out the new gear in action in the trailer below, and keep an eye out for the Truth Enforcers Warbond on the 31st of October.