English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Helldivers II

The truth lies in new Helldivers II warbond

Even writing that title will probably get me executed by the authorities of Super Earth.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Now that Arrowhead Game Studios is done with its 60-day plan to restore the original feeling of Helldivers II, it is time for another lot of extra weapons and cosmetics in a swanky new Premium Warbond.

The Truth Enforcers Warbond sees the Ministry of Truth arrive on the battlefield. You'll get access to the new PLAS-15 Loyalist plasma pistol, SG-20 Halt shotgun, the SMG-32 Reprimand SMG, alongside the light UF-16 Inspector and medium UF-50 Bloodhound armours.

To truly immerse yourself as a member of a sci-fi inquisition, you can also equip your Hellpod, Exosuit, and Pelican with Ministry of Truth patterns. Check out the new gear in action in the trailer below, and keep an eye out for the Truth Enforcers Warbond on the 31st of October.

HQ

Related texts

0
Helldivers IIScore

Helldivers II
REVIEW. Written by Conny Andersson

Even though he never joined the army, the fate of the world is now in the hands of Conny, who has been slaughtering insects at breakneck speed for the past few days...



Loading next content