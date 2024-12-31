The truth behind Donald Trump's cameo in Home Alone 2 finally revealed

HQ

It's been over 30 years since Home Alone 2: Lost In New York hit theaters, but the film's memorable cameo by Donald Trump has remained a point of intrigue for fans and filmmakers alike. Trump, who was the owner of the Plaza Hotel at the time, appeared in the film in a brief, yet iconic, moment with Macaulay Culkin's character, Kevin. Over the years, Trump claimed that the filmmakers "begged" him to appear, a statement that raised some eyebrows.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, director Chris Columbus set the record straight. According to Columbus, the cameo wasn't Trump's idea, but rather a condition for filming at the Plaza Hotel, which was essential for the authenticity of the movie. Columbus explained that they agreed to include Trump in the scene simply to secure the location. He mentioned that at the time, Trump was a well-known New York real estate mogul, and the audience's positive reaction during screenings led to the cameo staying in the final cut.

Despite the controversy surrounding the cameo, Columbus chose to stay silent on the matter when Trump later denied his involvement in asking for the appearance. For Columbus, it wasn't worth engaging in a public dispute, as he had bigger concerns. However, the cameo remains a lasting and unique moment in film history.

