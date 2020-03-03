The truth about Palpatine has been revealed in new novel

The novelisation of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has confirmed that Emperor Palpatine was a clone. It is nothing new for Star Wars fans to turn to the books and comics to tie up loose ends that the films fail to address and that is exactly what the latest novelization has done.

Throughout the whole marketing for Rise of Skywalker, The Emperor was teased in some manner. This was something that gained a rather mixed response with fans; some were excited about Palpatine's return, whereas there was also some hesitant fans who questioned the validity of his return.

The book, that officially goes on sale March 17, was sold in advance at C2E2 in Chicago. The book confirms that the Emperor's spirit had in fact been transferred into a clone body. It is discovered after Kylo Ren arrives on Exegol, when he studies the machine that Palpatine is hooked up too and recognises it from his research on the Clone Wars. He then comes to the conclusion that the overwhelming power of Palpatine's spirit is the cause of this body degeneration.

What do you think of this news? Are you happy with the way Palpatine was handled?

