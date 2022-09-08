The truth about Nakoruru in Smash Bros. and why KOF XV isn't coming to the Switch

HQ

The beloved Nakoruru and her hawk Mamahaha headline the Team Samurai DLC coming to The King of Fighters XV in a few weeks. At Gamescom the other day we could give it a try and speak to producer Yasuyuki Oda, but the topic about the Kamui warrior took us to another game and a different platform. Specifically, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Nintendo Switch.

Why? Because when, at the tail end of 2019, it was leaked that the new DLC character for Smash would come from SNK, rumour had it that it could be the female fighter joining the roster, and not the most obvious choice of Terry Bogard, as Samurai Shodown was coming to Nintendo's hybrid shortly after.

"Yeah, I mean, I'm really not even sure where a rumour like that would come from", Oda-san laughs in the video, "because it was originally planned right from the start to be Terry, but, you know, thinking about it now I think it just shows that there's so many fans of her out here in the community and they would really would love to see her in games like that even going forward".

At any rate, Smash players on the Switch can always pretend to be Nakoruru with its Mii Costume, which released as part of Challenger Pack 4.

But talking about Smash and the Switch we had to ask about something else.

"Yeah, so, obviously if you do have a Switch, you know, there's a lot of our retro content, you can play almost every SNK retro fighting game on there", Oda-san underlines when asked about playing KoF anywhere and potentially adapting the last entry, "and we did look into it a lot both all the way to King of Fighters XIV and even XV. One of the biggest issues with KoF is that when you have three characters and you have to, you know, load all of their assets between rounds and such. It really wasn't a good fit for the specs and the technical limitations of Switch. It's one thing that was really troubling us, we would love to do it, we're always thinking about it, but no plans at the moment".

The interview also revolves around Fatal Fury (Garou) and its mysterious silhouettes.