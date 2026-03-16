The true cost of WWE 2K26 is £549/€630 if you want to avoid it's crazy grind

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WWE 2K26 is the best game in the series in years, with tons of game modes, content, and smooth gameplay. You'd think fans would be satisfied, but judging by social media and comment sections, that hasn't really been the case. One major complaint is that this year's game feels more money-grabbing than ever before.

Considering that 2K titles are often criticised for being as much stores as they are games, you'd think there must be something extra special this time around. The YouTube channel RPGGameplay has now done a breakdown of the issue, showing how things that used to be unlockable for free are now behind paywalls, and how an unreasonably expensive Ringside Pass is full of completely pointless items that requires a massive grind to unlock.

For those who simply don't have the time or desire to unlock everything, there's the option to pay to get it all. It's been confirmed there will be six seasons in the game and a quick calculation shows that purchasing the game with all its content unlocked will cost 1,020 Canadian dollars (equivalent to £549/€630).

Expensive, and considering that the game will then be replaced by a new one in almost exactly a year, the question is whether it's even reasonable? We know that 2K is very quick to pull the plug on its old games, so there's a risk that this rather hefty sum won't be usable, either in whole or in part, within a few years.

What do you think of the setup where you buy battle passes that then require so much grinding that you almost have to pay to get the items you've already purchased?