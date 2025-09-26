The Trophée des Champions between PSG and Marseille will take place in Kuwait next January

HQ

The LFP (Professional Football League in France) has announced the date and venue for the Trophée des Champions, the "Champions Trophy", or French super cup, played between the winners of Ligue 1 and Coupe de France. As Paris Saint-Germain both won Ligue 1 and Coupe de France, PSG will instead face the Ligue 1 runner-up, Olympique Marseille.

Another Classique (this week, the first one took place, and PSG fell 1-0 the night Ousmane Dembélé won Ballon d'Or). And, once again, it will take place very far from France, in Kuwait, the small country in the Persian Gulf.

Recent editions of the Trophée des Champions have been held far from France. In 2024, it took place in Doha. The 2021 and 2022 editions of the cup, it took place in Tel Aviv, Israel. It was previously been held in Morocco, China, Gabon, United States, Tunisia, Canada...

Another change from three years ago that has stuck is the dates: instead of summer, it will now take place on January 8, 2026. PSG has won every edition since 2013 except for 2021, where they lost to Lille. Will Marseille, which last won the Trophée in 2011, surprise PSG again?