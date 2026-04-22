The trial of the century begins on 28 August with the release of Coyote vs. ACME

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The story behind the film Coyote vs. ACME is one of the most bizarre in the history of modern cinema, and yet it looks as though it will have a happy ending after all.

Originally filmed, completed and ready for release in 2023, its owners at Warner Bros. Discovery shelved it to claim a $30 million tax deduction, and at that point everything suggested that no human (or cartoon character) would ever hear of it again. And then the miracle happened.

A social media campaign and the constant push from its creators led WB to open the drawer and allow the search for a new distributor for the film until Ketchup Entertainment appeared in March last year and the race for the release of Coyote vs. ACME began. And today we've received the official trailer for the comedy.

Using animation mixed with live-action actors, in that fantastic subgenre pioneered by Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, the plot follows a Wile E. Coyote, constantly defeated by the Road Runner, who finally decides to take revenge on the company that sold him all the gadgets that failed, attempt after attempt. To do so, he'll enlist the help of a lawyer specialising in litigation against the struggling company, Kevin Avery, and all sorts of Looney Tunes characters as special guests.

Although that premise doesn't sound all that interesting, the truth is that the trailer has caught us laughing a couple of times, so mark 28 August in your diary if you want to catch one of the funniest releases of the summer.