The Tremor map pack for Quake is now available after six years in development

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Many of you here may be too young to remember LAN parties, but those who were passionate about the PC gaming scene between the 1990s and the 2000s will surely recall those weekends spent dismantling your computer, monitor and peripherals, packing them into boxes and travelling to a friend's house (or garage) of a friend with a good network connection (another rarity back then) and indulging in a frenzy of local network multiplayer gaming until Sunday rolled around, getting little sleep and living off pizza, soft drinks and greasy snacks. Good times, no doubt about it. It was at those 'parties' that some of us fell in love with the medium, sharing our games on floppy discs or the first CD-ROMs. That's also where series such as id Software's DOOM and Quake originated.

Quake is a unique case in the history of video games, because even today it still has a community that's not only keen to reminisce about that title, but is also active and continues to expand it - which brings us to today's news. After more than six years in development and five since its official announcement, the Tremor map pack for Quake is now available to download from the Slipseer website, and here's the direct link to the page.

It's a standalone 32-level adventure set in a parallel version of Quake, "in an attempt to evoke the classic Quake atmosphere using modern tools and design philosophies."

It's certainly a brilliant way to breathe new life into a classic that's full of memories for several generations of gamers. What do you say - shall we play Quake this weekend?