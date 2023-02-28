The Traitors is coming back for a second season

At the end of 2022, the BBC has been the talk of the town in the UK, thanks to the new social deduction series that aired and captured the attention of the country. Known as The Traitors, the series pitted a bunch of contestants in a game of wits and betrayals, all in the effort of winning a hefty prize pool, and the lies and savagery instantly landed it a spot in the hearts of fans.

Well the massive attention and viewership that the series generated has already seen the BBC greenlighting a second season, something that was announced by host Claudia Winkleman in a dedicated video.

To add to the announcement, it was also revealed that the BBC is currently running applications for people who are interested in joining and competing in the show. If this seems like something you'd want to take a crack at, you can head over here to find out more.

There is no mention as to when The Traitors will be back on TV as of right now, but hopefully it won't be too long as we're excited for more lies and chaos.