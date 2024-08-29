The trailer for the inspiring true story of The Six Triple Eight has been shown off

Described in its trailer as the most well-storied war in history, The Six Triple Eight brings us a truth-based retelling of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion - the first and only women's unit of colour to be stationed overseas during World War II.

Facing danger, segregation, extremely poor support and living conditions and a crucial backlog of mail to organise, the 6888 completed a task that they had been given six months to accomplish in under 90 days.

Sorting through some 17 million pieces of mail, the 855 women of the unit brought crucial morale to those fighting on the front lines, many of whom hadn't heard from their family in months.

The Six Triple Eight comes to Netflix on December 20.