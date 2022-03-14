The trailer for The Boys Season 3 is here

HQ

With the release of The Boys' third season getting ever closer, Amazon has finally released the trailer for the upcoming series. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime on June 3, the show promises plenty of action and violence, as we've come to expect from the superhero series up until this point.

But on top of the trailer, there's more The Boys news to add as well, as in a recent interview with Variety, Karl Urban - known for his portrayal of Billy Butcher in the series - has been quoted to say, "I'm shooting 'The Boys' through the end of the year," which suggests, despite Season 4 not being greenlit just yet, that the fourth season may even finish filming before the New Year.

