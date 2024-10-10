The trailer for Slow Horses: Season 5 is already available

HQ

Slow Horses' fourth season came to an end yesterday. The Apple TV+ drama series that continues to stand out as one of the best shows on streamers altogether, has been a huge hit for Apple, so much so that the streamer has prioritised getting a new season in front of fans on an annual basis. This will seemingly be continuing into 2025 as well.

We say this because after the finale of Season 4, fans were treated to a trailer for the coming Season 5. The upcoming season doesn't currently have a premiere date, and the trailer hasn't actually been published online yet, but X user TV+Updates has captured it and shared it all the same.

The fifth season will be based on the fifth Slough House book by Mick Herron. Known as London Rules, this coming season will task the Slow Horses with investigating increasingly unusual events happening across England's capital.

While it hasn't been greenlit just yet, we probably won't have to wait long until Apple pulls the trigger on a sixth season of Slow Horses, to be ready for a 2026 premiere. As there are still three further books left to adapt, and another coming in 2025, there are plenty more thrilling spy adventures to be had on Apple TV+.