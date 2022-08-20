The trailer for Rick and Morty Season 6 is here

HQ

The iconic duo of Rick and Morty will be back and making their debut in the show's sixth season in a few weeks. As the trailer for the season has revealed, the Justin Roiland-created animated series will be returning on September 4 on Adult Swim in the US, meaning we can expect the scientist and his grandson to get up to all manners of chaos very soon.

Unfortunately, it hasn't been made clear as of yet where the show will be streaming in places without Adult Swim. While fans in the UK are no doubt used to catching new episodes on E4, this has not yet been confirmed meaning we'll likely have to wait a little while to watch the show for ourselves.

Either way, you can check out the trailer for Season 6 of Rick and Morty below.