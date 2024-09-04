The trailer for Low-Budget Repairs lets you live out your dreams as a Polish construction worker

HQ

Perfection is overrated. At least in the upcoming game Low-Budget Repairs, which lets you live out your dreams as a construction worker in Poland during the 90s. Because here you have to do the work as cheaply as possible.

Electrical wiring that short-circuits the entire block, collapsing roofs and tiles held in place with duct tape are just part of what's on offer in the hilarious gameplay trailer that clearly demonstrates the game's madness.

Take a closer look below, because this could well be one of the craziest simulator games in a long time.

What do you think, could this be fun?