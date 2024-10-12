The trailer for In Search of Darkness 1990 - 1994 takes us back to "the good old days"

HQ

The absolutely brilliant In Search of Darkness series is back with yet another deep dive into the realm of forgotten horror gems. This time the team has focused on the early 1990s. An era commonly known as a big lul for the genre, a statement that's not entirely true and which In Search of Darkness 1990-1994 aims to disprove.

Celebrate and explore early '90s Horror in the latest installment of the acclaimed In Search of Darkness documentary series, packed with five-and-a-half hours of critical takes, insider tales, and unheard anecdotes! Telling the stories is our incredible cast, including Heather Langenkamp (Actor, Wes Craven's New Nightmare), John Carpenter (Director, In The Mouth of Madness), Frank Henenlotter (Director, Frankenhooker), Tim Balme (Actor, Dead Alive), Michael Gross (Actor, Tremors), and many more.

If you're feeling up to it you can already pre-order the documentary which will premiere later this November.

