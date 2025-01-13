The trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was due to be released today, but has been postponed due to the fires in Los Angeles

HQ

We've all watched in dismay as massive fires rage across California these days, ravaging huge swathes of land, including entire neighbourhoods in the city of Los Angeles. Naturally, the situation has brought much of the production of Hollywood shows, TV series and films in the state to a standstill. In fact, the marketing and promotional schedules of projects already shot have also had to be adjusted.

This is the case of Daredevil: Born Again, the series about the blind vigilante Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox. Today we were supposed to have had a first trailer for the future series that we will be able to see on Disney+, but Vincent D'Onofrio, the actor who plays the villain of the series, Kingpin, has reported on his social networks that the trailer has been postponed due to the fires (still active, in some areas) in Los Angeles.

At the moment we don't have a specific release date for the trailer, but hopefully until the situation is under control and the media attention eases, Daredevil: Born Again will bide its time.