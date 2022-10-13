The trailer for Apple's take on A Christmas Carol has arrived

HQ

It's been known for a really long time that Apple TV has been working on its own take on A Christmas Carol. Known as Spirited, we've known that the movie will star Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell as well, but what we haven't been told is when the film will exactly debut, or seen much of a look at it. Until now.

Because the teaser trailer for the film has arrived, and it seems to be cashing in on the styles of humour that Reynolds and Ferrell have excelled at during their careers. And as for when the film will actually be debuting, it will first open in cinemas on November 11, before also getting a streaming release on Apple TV+ on November 18.

Check out the trailer below.