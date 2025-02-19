The track list for Lady Gaga's Mayhem album has been released

HQ

While Lady Gaga actually debuted a brand new album last year in line with Joker: Folie à Deux, the musician has a more typical pop collection planned for the coming weeks too. This next album by Lady Gaga is known as Mayhem, and with it set to debut in early March, the full track list for the album has now been confirmed.

The tracks are called as follows:



Disease

Abracadabra

Garden of Eden

Perfect Celebrity

Vanish Into You

Killah ft. Gesaffelstein

Zombieboy

LoveDrug

How Bad Do U Want Me

Don't Call Tonight

Shadow Of A Man

The Beast

Blade of Grass

Die With A Smile with Bruno Mars



Mayhem is expected to debut on March 7, when you should be able to find it on streaming platforms and in stores and online shops for those looking for physical and vinyl versions of the album.