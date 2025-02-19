English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle

The track list for Lady Gaga's Mayhem album has been released

The album debuts in early March and features 14 songs.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While Lady Gaga actually debuted a brand new album last year in line with Joker: Folie à Deux, the musician has a more typical pop collection planned for the coming weeks too. This next album by Lady Gaga is known as Mayhem, and with it set to debut in early March, the full track list for the album has now been confirmed.

The tracks are called as follows:


  1. Disease

  2. Abracadabra

  3. Garden of Eden

  4. Perfect Celebrity

  5. Vanish Into You

  6. Killah ft. Gesaffelstein

  7. Zombieboy

  8. LoveDrug

  9. How Bad Do U Want Me

  10. Don't Call Tonight

  11. Shadow Of A Man

  12. The Beast

  13. Blade of Grass

  14. Die With A Smile with Bruno Mars

This is an ad:

Mayhem is expected to debut on March 7, when you should be able to find it on streaming platforms and in stores and online shops for those looking for physical and vinyl versions of the album.

The track list for Lady Gaga's Mayhem album has been released
Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com


Loading next content