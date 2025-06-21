The Toxic Avenger returns in a bloody, mop-wielding Red Band trailer

HQ

Gore, guts, and savage mop justice. That's just the beginning of what's in store as Troma finally unleashes the completely uncensored and totally bonkers trailer for The Toxic Avenger. In other words: exactly what we've been dreaming of - glorious B-movie vibes and gloriously deranged practical effects.

The lead role of sanitation worker Winston Gooze - aka Toxie - is played by Peter Dinklage, who, after a freak accident, transforms from a bumbling janitor into a super-mutated anti-hero wielding a deadly mop as his weapon of choice.

Director Macon Blair describes the violence as something straight out of Itchy & Scratchy - over-the-top, brutal, and wonderfully effective. The production studio was fully on board, and Blair promises a "rock 'n' roll fun time" the likes of which we haven't seen in ages.

Under the mutated suit is Luisa Guerreiro, while Dinklage provides the voice. And after the film's rave reception at Fantastic Fest, we're seriously hyped to witness the madness unfold when it hits U.S. theaters on August 29. As for a Swedish release? That's still up in the air.

Check out the gloriously unhinged Red Band trailer below.